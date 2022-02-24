Four agencies partner to combat maritime crimes

 Kenya Coast Guard Service personnel in a mock training during the inception of a 'ship in a box' simulator at the Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa on February 24, 2022. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

The fight against maritime crimes in Kenya got a boost on Thursday when different agencies announced a partnership to reduce criminal activities in the Indian Ocean.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.