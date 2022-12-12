Travis Greene: Nara hit maker to host Jamhuri Day event in Mombasa  

Mombasa residents are psyched for the Monday evening Jamuhuri Day event where American gospel musician pastor Travis Greene is expected to host a show in the Coastal city.

In an earlier interview with Pastor Green who is in Africa for several concerts, he promised a worship like no other for Kenyans who will attend his show in Mombasa as they mark 59th Jamhuri holidays.

“My wife Dr Jackie Greene hails from Ghana. I am connected to Africa and it will be an honour to worship with Kenyans in Mombasa, as they celebrate their independence day,” said the Nara hit maker.

His visit to Africa for his ministry works he says, had been cut short by the Covid 19 pandemic and he was happy to resume his tours.

The event will be hosted by the International Christian Centre in Mombasa, at the Kenya Ports Authority’s Mbaraki Sports Club.

Different from the concert he did five years ago when he was in Kenya which was totally sold out, the Monday show will be free.

He started ministering through music way back in 2007, through his style of music that fuses jazz, country and blues to produce an urban vibe.

The Grammy nominee and Stellar awards winner, recorded his first song at Greenelight Records. The album that followed, Stretching Out propelled him into the Billboard Top Gospel Charts, with his songs Prove my love and Still here doing quite well.

His song Intentional, which is one of the best performing according to views on YouTube, managed to be Number 1 on the charts Bill board Top Gospel Chart.

The couple are based at Forward City Church, in Columbia, in the USA.