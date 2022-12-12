In photos: The colourful ways Kenyans celebrated Jamhuri Day

Kenyans showed up in their numbers at various venues across the country to celebrate Jamhuri Day.
In Nairobi, hundreds of people began streaming into Nyayo Stadium early Monday morning for the ICT themed fete, with the government saying this year's celebration will be centred around innovation.
At some point, when the stadium filled to capacity, police officers were forced to control large crowds as they attempted to enter the packed venue.
Inside the venue, Kenyans were treated to entertainment from various performers.
Today's Jamhuri Day celebrations are also President William Ruto's first as Head of State. He arrived at around 10am at Nyayo Stadium to cheers from the crowd.
He then presided over the first trooping of the colour ceremony for the 23 Mechanised Infantry Battalion (23 MIB) since becoming the Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces on August 30.
