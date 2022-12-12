In photos: The colourful ways Kenyans celebrated Jamhuri Day

Ruto supporter placard hustler jamhuri day Nyayo Stadium

A Ruto supporter holds a placard thanking the president for recognising hustlers at Nyayo Stadium on December 12, 2022. He was among people locked out of the Jamhuri Day venue due to lack of space. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Lynette Mukami

Audience Editor

Nation Media Group

Kenyans showed up in their numbers at various venues across the country to celebrate Jamhuri Day. 

In Nairobi, hundreds of people began streaming into Nyayo Stadium early Monday morning for the ICT themed fete, with the government saying this year's celebration will be centred around innovation

At some point, when the stadium filled to capacity, police officers were forced to control large crowds as they attempted to enter the packed venue. 

Related

crowds people jamhuri day Nyayo Stadium

Police officers control crowds outside Nyayo Stadium during Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
crowds people jamhuri day Nyayo Stadium

Police officers control crowds outside Nyayo Stadium during Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
crowds people jamhuri day Nyayo Stadium

Police officers control crowds outside Nyayo Stadium during Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
Utawala band performs jamhuri day Nyayo Stadium

A woman pleads with a police officer to be allowed into Nyayo stadium on Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Inside the venue, Kenyans were treated to entertainment from various performers.

Terence Creative marathon Jamhuri Day

Content creator Terence Creative was among several local celebrities who raced sprinting legend Ferdinand Omanyala in a mock marathon at Nyayo stadium during Jamhuri day celebrations. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Terence Creative marathon Jamhuri Day

Kenyan sprint legend Ferdinand Omanyala (right) races in a mock marathon at Nyayo stadium during Jamhuri day celebrations.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Terence Creative marathon Jamhuri Day

Makadem performs at Nyayo stadium during Jamhuri Day celebrations. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Utawala band performs jamhuri day Nyayo Stadium

Members of Utawala band perform at Nyayo Stadium during Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Utawala band performs jamhuri day Nyayo Stadium

Members of Utawala band perform at Nyayo Stadium during Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Utawala band performs jamhuri day Nyayo Stadium

Members of the public seated at Nyayo Stadium during Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Utawala band performs jamhuri day Nyayo Stadium

Members of the public seated at Nyayo Stadium during Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Utawala band performs jamhuri day Nyayo Stadium

School children at Nyayo Stadium during Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Today's Jamhuri Day celebrations are also President William Ruto's first as Head of State. He arrived at around 10am at Nyayo Stadium to cheers from the crowd. 

Ruto readies himself for first Jamhuri Day as President

He then presided over the first trooping of the colour ceremony for the 23 Mechanised Infantry Battalion (23 MIB) since becoming the Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces on August 30.

President William Ruto witnesses trooping of colours on Jamhuri Day

President William Ruto witnesses the trooping of regimental and presidential colours during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
President William Ruto witnesses trooping of colours on Jamhuri Day

President William Ruto witnesses the trooping of regimental and presidential colours during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium. Photos| | NMG

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
President William Ruto witnesses trooping of colours on Jamhuri Day

KDF soldiers during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
President William Ruto witnesses trooping of colours on Jamhuri Day

President William Ruto during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
President William Ruto's mother Sarah Jamhuri Day celebrations

President William Ruto's mother Sarah (centre) arrives at Nyayo Stadium for Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Mercy Chelangat | Nation Media Group
President William Ruto's mother Sarah Jamhuri Day celebrations

First Lady Rachel Ruto arrives at Nyayo Stadium for Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Mercy Chelangat | Nation Media Group
President William Ruto's mother Sarah Jamhuri Day celebrations

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu arrives at Nyayo Stadium for Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Mercy Chelangat | Nation Media Group
Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki dancing Jamhuri Day celebrations

Mr Eusenio M'Mbiuki (middle), a Mau Mau veteran, arrives for Jamhuri Day celebrations at Kairuni Stadium in Maara constituency, Tharaka-Nithi County. 

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group
Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki dancing Jamhuri Day celebrations

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki joins dancers during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Kairuni Stadium in Maara constituency. 

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group
Susan Kihika nakuru Jamhuri Day

Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika, Molo MP Francis Kuria Kimani (2nd left) and Deputy Governor David Kones (right) dance with Sachangw'an women dancers during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Molo Stadium, Nakuru County, on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group
Susan Kihika nakuru Jamhuri Day

Elburgon kids acrobats entertain the audience during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Molo Stadium, Nakuru County, on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group
Susan Kihika nakuru Jamhuri Day

Kenyans during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Molo Stadium, Nakuru County, on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group
Susan Kihika nakuru Jamhuri Day

Kenyans during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Molo Stadium, Nakuru County, on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group
Mau Mau fighters sing nyeri Jamhuri Day

A woman arrives at DEB Muslim Primary School, Nyeri, for Jamhuri Day celebrations. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
Mau Mau fighters sing nyeri Jamhuri Day

A man records proceedings Jamhuri Day celebrations at DEB Muslim Primary School, Nyeri. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
Mau Mau fighters sing nyeri Jamhuri Day

A group comprising former Mau Mau fighters presents a song during Jamhuri Day celebrations at DEB Muslim Primary School in Nyeri town. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
Mau Mau fighters sing nyeri Jamhuri Day

Some of the Mau Mau fighters who attended Jamhuri Day celebrations at DEB Muslim Primary School in Nyeri town. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
turkana Jamhuri Day Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai (in suit), County Commissioner Jacob Ouma and Women Representative Cecilia Ngitit during Jamhuri Day celebrations in Kakuma, Turkana West Sub-County.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group
lamu Jamhuri Day celebrations

Women dancing Vugo as part of Jamhuri Day entertainment at Faza Primary School in Lamu East on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group
lamu Jamhuri Day celebrations

Lamu Governor IssaTimamy (in pink shirt) takes part in the Goma la Tchundwa traditional dance on Jamhuri Day at Faza Primary School in Lamu East on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group
mandera Jamhuri Day celebrations

Jamhuri Day celebrations at Moi stadium in Mandera town on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group
mandera Jamhuri Day celebrations

Jamhuri Day celebrations at Moi stadium in Mandera town on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group
mandera Jamhuri Day celebrations

Jamhuri Day celebrations at Moi stadium in Mandera town on December 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group
Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki dancing Jamhuri Day celebrations

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga is joined by Dutch Ambassador to Kenya Maarten Brouwer and County Commissioner Moses Lilan in a dance at St Ambrose Got Rabuor Secondary School in Homa Bay town.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru dancing jamhuri day

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru dances at Kamiigua Youth Polytechnic in Gichugu Constituency during Jamhuri Day celebrations.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

Watch this year's Jamhuri Day celebrations in full here:

Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium


In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.