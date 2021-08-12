Tourism players condemn US over latest travel advisory on Kenya

Just when the tourism sector was beginning to recover, it suffered another blow after the United States warned its citizens against travelling to the Kenya-Somalia border and some coastal areas.

Washington issued the advisory on Kenya on Wednesday because of surging Covid-19 cases. Officials also warned Americans against travelling to the Somali border and some coastal areas due to the risk of terrorism.

But tourism industry players, led by Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Coast executive Sam Ikwaye said the warnings will further hurt the ailing sector that is still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The travel industry globally was on its knees for the better part of 2020. Africa and Kenya did not play any role in fuelling the spread,” Dr Ikwaye said.

“This is a global pandemic that should not be blamed on Kenya. This update is the death knell for this fragile industry when there is so much interest in direct flights to the Coast region.”

But the hotelier expressed hopes that the US intelligence had been shared with Kenyan authorities.

“We can find common ground to support the Kenyan economy by taking cognizance of the investment by the sector and working to support the industry,” he said.

He said foreign countries have been unfairly issuing advisories and sanctions against Africa due to negative perceptions.

“We appreciate they have a duty and responsibility to their citizens, but pointing a finger at Kenya over Covid-19 may be insensitive. We know we have done fairly well as a country and are doing better than many African countries,” he said.

He cited Kenya’s efforts to roll out mass vaccination, saying that a significant number of tourism and hospitality service providers had been inoculated.

Mombasa, for instance, had covered over 50 percent of its hotel staff by April 2021. The county has more than 10,000 hotel and hospitality professionals.

Travellers Beach Hotel sales manager Hilary Siele said the advisory does not reflect the true Covid-19 and terrorism situation in Kenya.

“We have curbed Covid-19 just like Western countries and turnouts for vaccinations are much better due to civic education. Banditry and terrorism are not as alarming as suggested,” he said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised its Travel Health Notice for Kenya from Level Two, which was issued in June and indicates a moderate level of Covid-19, to Three.

The change was attributed to a high level of Covid-19 infections in Kenya.

“Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorised vaccine,” the statement says.

The development came less than a week after the UK retained Kenya on its Covid-19 red list amid rising coronavirus cases.

The US warned its nationals to be especially careful when travelling after dark anywhere in Kenya due to crime.

“Violent crimes, such as armed carjacking, mugging, home invasion, and kidnapping, can occur at any time. Local police are willing but often lack the capability to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents and terrorist attacks. Emergency medical and fire service is also limited,” the statement says.

But tourism stakeholders condemned the US government, saying the travel advisory is unfair, extreme and insensitive as the world grapples with a pandemic that has disrupted economies.

The US action comes as Kenya is targeting international tourists from countries that have conducted mass vaccinations for their populations, including the US, the UK and China.

The US is Kenya’s top source market, with 49,178 arrivals between January and June this year, according to data from the Tourism Research Institute (TRI).

Kenya received 305,635 international visitors between January and June this year. Uganda was second after the US with 31,418 followed by Tanzania (31,291), China (18,069), UK (16,264), India (13,950) and Rwanda (9,800). Others are Somalia (9,194), Nigeria (8,267) and Ethiopia (7,487).

Kenya is focusing its efforts to revive the sector on visitors from the US, the UK and China. Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said nationals from the three countries are among those who will be travelling sooner than the rest.

Mr Balala called for mass vaccination to instill confidence in international travellers.

He said a Covid-19 passport will soon be required for travelling, urging Kenyans to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Eventually in future, the Covid-19 passport will be a requirement. We have to be ready because these policies are dictated elsewhere. Even now, you cannot visit some countries without double vaccination. That is the reality of life,” he said.

On June 28, President Uhuru Kenyatta said his government will vaccinate the entire adult population of 26 million Kenyans by 2022.

By Christmas this year, he said over 10 million adults will have been vaccinated.

The President said that according to experts, Kenya will have built the capacity to vaccinate 150,000 people every day from August.

“And if a vaccine for under-age populations is registered by early next year, we intend to vaccinate an extra 4 million young adults by June 2022,” he said.