Tough fight for Mombasa Senate seat in crowded contest

The battle for the Mombasa senatorial seat is on Governor Hassan Joho’s doorstep. The contest pits his cousin Mohammed Amir (Independent) against his former county secretary Hamisi Mwaguya (United Democratic Alliance) and his first deputy governor Hazel Katana (Jubilee).

They are battling to unseat Mr Mohammed Faki (Orange Democratic Movement) in the August 9 General Election.

However, both Mr Amir and Mr Mwaguya have come out guns blazing, accusing Governor Joho, their former boss, of bad leadership that has left businesses limping due to high taxes, garbage menace choking the tourism city, lack of water, youth unemployment and drug abuse that has gripped hundreds of youths.

Joho’s puppets

They said the county assembly and Senator Faki have become Mr Joho’s puppets, failing their oversight roles.

Mr Amir said the current leaders have failed to address the challenges affecting residents, warning the more than 600,000 registered voters against voting along party lines.

He said they should instead elect leaders who will bring much-needed development to the county.

People’s suffering

“I was pushed into politics due to the people’s suffering. I’m not a politician but I’ve seen how bad leadership has caused untold suffering to our people. Despite paying taxes, residents don’t get services. There’s a lot of injustice in Mombasa,” Mr Amir said.

Although recent opinion polls show the incumbent senator is leading, his opponents dismissed them, saying, the research is flawed.

Governor Joho, who is ODM deputy party leader, has been campaigning for a six-piece voting system. Interestingly, the governor has never publicly commented on his cousin’s move to join politics.

Mr Amir served as the county inspectorate boss.

Edge over opponents

Mr Faki has an edge over his opponents considering that he comes from Mombasa West, more so in terms of balancing the elective leadership positions in the ODM structure.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, who is vying for the governor seat, hails from Mvita, his running mate Francis Thoya is from Nyali while the Woman Representative candidate Zamzam Mohammed is also from Mvita.

Mr Faki is a Changamwe native (Mchangamwe). In the 2017 polls, Governor Joho had to settle on Mr Faki for the Senate to ensure he gets votes from Mombasa West.

Six-piece voting

Among other strategies, ODM has been employing the six-piece voting pattern to ensure it retains the seat.

This has seen incumbents led by Ms Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Mr Badi Twalib (Jomvu) and Mr Nassir (Mvita), who is running for governor, campaigning for him.

ODM politicians have been camping in Tibwani, Mikindani and Majengo wards that have the highest number of registered voters.

IEBC statistics show that Tibwani has the highest number of registered voters at 33,929, Mikindani (32,794) and Majengo (31,772). Others are Kongowea 28,846, Junda (25,602) and Shanzu (25,510).

Mr Faki joined politics in 1992.

Elected at fifth attempt

“I vied four times but God fulfilled my dreams at my fifth attempt when I was elected as Mombasa senator. I’ve managed to do my oversight role in the Senate. As we head to the polls, I urge Kenyans to maintain peace and politicians should not incite voters,” he said.

Mr Abdulsalam Kassim (Wiper), Mr Peterson Mitau (Maendeleo Chap Chap), Mr Charles Okumu (Amani National Congress), Mr Lawrence Kilale (Jibebe), Ms Hazel Katana (Jubilee) are also vying.

Jobs to residents

Other Senate contestants are Mr Miraj Abdalla (Pamoja African Alliance), Mr Cornelius Mutune (Upia), Mr Hisham Mwidau (Independent) and Mr Alamin Sawa (Independent).

Ms Katana, Governor Joho’s deputy in his first term, vied in 2017, but was defeated by Mr Faki.

Among the 12, only Mr Amir, Mr Faki and Mr Mwaguya have been vigorously campaigning at the grassroots. Mr Amir said once elected, he will ensure industries in the county allocate 70 per cent of jobs to residents.

Second time

Mr Mwaguya is vying for the seat for the second time. He vied and lost to Mr Faki in 2017.

Both Mr Amir and Mr Mwaguya decamped from ODM to UDA. But during party nominations two months ago, UDA settled on Mr Mwaguya, forcing Mr Amir to defect from Deputy President William Ruto’s political outfit and vie as an independent candidate. He accused powerful individuals in the party of ousting him due to his relations with Governor Joho.

“I’m not my brother; I should not be judged because of my brother’s failures. I’m a different person. Judge me by my actions,” he told Nation.

He has the backing of more than 100 independent candidates in Mombasa who walked out of UDA in what they termed as shambolic party nominations to form a formidable alliance.

Political change

Mr Amir has launched a major campaign offensive, especially in vote-rich areas, to woo more voters to his side. He has been cautioning the electorate against voting for politicians along party lines, saying UDA, ODM, Wiper and Jubilee flag bearers will not solve the issues bedevilling the county.

“As independent candidates, we are yet to identify any gubernatorial and presidential candidate we will support. We want to work with like-minded politicians. Political parties should not be used to hoodwink the electorate,” Mr Amir said.

Independent candidates, he added, will bring political change to Mombasa.

Dwindling revenues

Mr Amir and Mr Mwaguya have challenged the incumbent to show residents his achievements at the Senate. “I will ensure DP Ruto fulfils his pledge and port operations are returned to Mombasa to create jobs for our people,” Mr Mwaguya said.

If elected, they said, they ensure the governor is accountable to residents.

Mr Faki defended his development record, saying: “If elected, I’ll do more to ensure the port city gets funds. On salary delays, he said: “I wouldn’t blame the county but the national government for delays in disbursements.”

Mr Faki blamed Mombasa’s dwindling revenues on the transfer of port operations from Mombasa to Nairobi and Naivasha.