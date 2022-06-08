Sonko no-show at IEBC office after directive to appear

Mike Sonko, the Wiper party aspirant for Mombasa governor, on Wednesday failed to turn up for a meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as directed.

On Tuesday, Mombasa Returning Officer Swalhah Yusuf failed to clear the former Nairobi governor and asked him to return to their Kenya School of Government offices for further instructions.

Ms Yusuf had asked Mr Sonko to present a court order that quashed an earlier directive blocking him from being cleared for breaching article 75 of the Constitution.

She said she was yet to receive the order.

The IEBC county boss had maintained that she would not clear Mr Sonko because he had presented his papers past the official time, but his team said they were submitting the documents and were in the clearance hall when the time lapsed.

But Ms Yusuf referred the matter to the IEBC's Dispute Resolution Committee.

“The orders from the High Court have restricted IEBC from clearing Mr Sonko for [breaching the] Constitution. Once we get fresh orders we shall abide by them,” said Ms Yusuf.

Sources in Mr Sonko’s team said his lawyers were burning the midnight oil to secure a court order to present it to the IEBC today as directed.

On Wednesday, the media was also blocked from entering the IEBC offices with only one person allowed access.