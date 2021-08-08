Relax Covid rules to save industry, hoteliers urge

Hotel workers clean up a beach

Hotel workers clean up a beach in Mombasa on August 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
By  Wachira Mwangi

Hoteliers in Mombasa County want Covid-19 rules relaxed, saying, this will save the industry from imminent collapse.

