Tarmacked Ukunda road to boost trade and tourism

The newly tarmacked  Sh130 million Mvindeni-Lofta Road in Msambweni that leads to Diani Beach in this photo taken on July 20,2021.  Tourism stakeholders are upbeat that this will boost their sector and encourage investment in the previously bushy area.

Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group.

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Kwale County government has upgraded several roads, changing the fortunes of communities and investors in this coastal region.

