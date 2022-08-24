Raila in Mombasa to campaign for Nassir in governor race

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga arrived in Mombasa on Tuesday to campaign for the party’s candidate in the governor elections to be held next Monday.

The former Prime Minister’s presence has buoyed the party’s campaigns in a county facing a political onslaught from President-elect William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

On Wednesday, Mr Odinga met the county’s ODM leaders at Wild Waters Hotel. He was accompanied by his running mate in the August 9 elections, Martha Karua.

Mr Abdulswamad Nassir, the ODM candidate in the race, said the meeting would discuss how the party can retain the governor’s seat.

“We are optimistic we are winning this election,” he told Nation.africa.

Mr Odinga also helped make a truce between Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi and Mr Nassir. The two fell out months ago due to politics.

"You pleaded with me to support Mr Nassir and I agreed because you and I are lifelong friends,” Mr Mwinyi said.

“We cannot allow division in politics at a time when we are still in the gubernatorial elections. The Monday elections are a must-win. This time round, everyone must vote to prove Mombasa is an ODM stronghold."

He said Mr Odinga’s visit to Mombasa had rekindled hope as his case challenging the outcome of the presidential election is yet to be determined by the Supreme Court.

ODM party supporters in Mombasa during a visit by party leader Raila Odinga on August 24, 2022. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation

"Thank you for coming to Mombasa. Stand by us and we will reciprocate. We don't want a rerun, we want you declared President by the courts," he added.

Mr Nassir's running mate, Francis Thoya, said Mr Odinga’s visit had reconnected him with his base after the August 9 elections.

"It’s good for him to come to Mombasa after the outcome and filing the appeal to see his support base and his gubernatorial candidate.

This is one of his strongholds. He will also go to Kakamega," he said.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko said she will ensure voters come out in large numbers to drum up support for Mr Nassir.

Her Kisauni counterpart Rashid Bedzimba lauded Mr Odinga for preaching peace amid his court case.

"I urge all our supporters to support Mr Nassir. We cannot lose the Mombasa seat, we should all be his campaigners," he said.

Mr Suleiman Shahbal, who stepped down for Mr Nassir, swore to campaign for him.

"Mombasa will change and we will turn out to vote overwhelmingly," he added.

UDA Mombasa governor candidate Hassan Omar campaigns in Splendid area on August 23, 2022. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation

Meanwhile, the UDA brigade, led by its candidate Hassan Omar and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, has been meeting its supporters ahead of Monday’s polls.

Mr Omar exuded confidence that he will win the elections.

“Freedom is coming to Mombasa and it will only be possible with your votes. It is my prayer you vote for real change. Vote for me and my deputy Selina Maitha to propel this city to even greater heights,” he said.