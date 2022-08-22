IEBC: Kakamega, Mombasa governor poll to be held on August 29
Postponed general-elections in eight elective areas, including the Mombasa and Kakamega governor races, will now be held Monday, August 29, the elections agency has announced.
This is a date arrived at by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC through internal meeting and candidates have agreed with the proposed date.
Those postponed include Mombasa and Kakamega governor elections as well as MP races in Kitui Rural Constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South Constituency (West Pokot County) and Rongai Constituency (Nakuru County).
Voting for Member of County Assembly Ward in Nyaki West (North Imenti Constituency -Meru County), Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South Constituency – Nairobi County) had also been suspended.
They had set the by-election for August 23 before postponing it indefinitely last week, citing harassment and intimidation of its staff.