Counties roll out new climate change curriculum

As counties in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands continue to grapple with long spells of drought, climate change stakeholders in the country are now pushing for literacy on handling climate-related finance.

The experts say they have noticed that the missing link for adequately handling climate-related disasters is knowledge on finance and how to trickle it down to benefit the affected communities.

In that regard, a County Climate Change Fund Curriculum and Facilitator’s Guide has been launched at the Kenya School of Government.

It was developed by the Kenya Meteorological Department, Climate Change Directorate, National Treasury, Council of Governors, National Drought Management Authority and civil society organisations.

The school will roll-out a five-day course beginning at the end of this month and the inaugural cohort will consist of partners supporting climate change at different county levels.

Dr Rukia Atikia, deputy director Learning and Development at the Kenya School of Government, said the course is important since climate change has now become a global challenge. “Without knowledge, sustainability of the available financial resources may be low,” she said.

The course will be crucial for climate change practitioners to help them understand devolved climate finance by pushing for community-led adaptation measures.

Climate change adaptation is a concept that involves changing our way of life and disrupting our usual system to protect our families, economy and nature as the effects of climate change become a reality. An example in areas with perennial floods in the country would be moving to higher grounds at the onset of the rainy season.

The curriculum will now help in facilitating community initiatives on adaptive measures and the knowledge from experts will be shared with members of the communities.

Currently, Kenya sets aside about Sh2 billion for the Drought Emergency Fund, which caters for resilience response and recovery.

All the 47 counties are expected to allocate about two per cent of their annual development budgets on investment and projects that enable communities to build resilience to the impact of climate change.

The counties will also have planning committees to cater for the management of climate finance. Speaking at the event, Saiyana Lembara, director of technical services for the National Drought Management Authority-Nairobi, said awareness creation is an important tool for fighting climate change.

“With awareness, we believe that we can prepare better and also handle situations better. Counties that are prone to drought are also flood-prone regions. We therefore have to enhance our adaptive capacities by increasing awareness at various levels, from the community to the leadership so that when a crisis arises, we can all respond accordingly,” he said.

Even as the push to educate more people on climate finance gathers steam, Brian Muthoka, senior programme officer Environment and Climate Change at the Council of Governors, said five counties are yet to support the Legal Framework on Climate Action — Lamu, Bungoma, Samburu, Mombasa and Nairobi.

Dr William Ndegwa, deputy director Kenya Meteorological Department, highlighted the need for data sharing at community levels. “When we address climate change, we need to have climate information. Counties therefore need to be proactive by equipping people to understand climate change issues and share data,” he said.