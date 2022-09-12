PSVs ferry Ruto's Mombasa supporters to Nairobi for inauguration ceremony

Kenya Kwanza supporters on Monday left Mombasa City for Nairobi in more than 10 buses to attend Tuesday’s inauguration of Dr William Ruto as the country’s fifth president.

The team is supported by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko through his Sonko Rescue team program.

The group drawn from Nyali, Mvita, Kisauni, Jomvu, Likoni and Changamwe constituencies embarked on their journey at 10pm to attend the ceremony with the most vulnerable expected to take a flight at 6am Tuesday morning.

Mr Sonko, who joined Dr Ruto’s camp in July, said Coast leaders are confident that the president-elect will honour promises made to the voters during campaigns.

The region’s leadership is expectant of getting positions in the government commensurate to the votes he garnered in the region.

In the region’s six counties of Mombasa, Lamu, Tana River, Kwale, Kilifi and Taita Taveta, Dr Ruto managed to muster 336,478 votes which Mr Sonko credited to the efforts of Kenya Kwanza leadership in the region.