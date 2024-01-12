Panic as suspect snatches gun from officer in Mombasa court

There was panic in court on Wednesday after a theft suspect snatched a gun from a prison officer during a court appearance in Mombasa.

After attempting to snatch the gun from a prison officer and threatening to shoot court visitors, the suspect is reported to have later attempted suicide in his cell.

Musa Salim, who is facing theft charges, is said to have slashed his stomach several times with a razor blade at Shimo La Tewa Maximum Prison.

However, sources investigating the incident reveal that officers manning the prison discovered his injuries from the blood on his clothes.

The incident comes barely a day after he tried to snatch a firearm from a prison officer and threatened to shoot people in court, causing panic and fear in the courtroom.

The injuries were not life-threatening, but he will continue to be monitored before being charged.

On Wednesday afternoon, a routine court session at Mombasa Magistrate's Court took a shocking turn when an accused person appearing before a principal magistrate threatened to cause chaos by snatching a firearm from a prison officer.

Security protocols

This unprecedented incident has raised concerns about security protocols at the Mombasa courts.

Legal practitioners, court staff and visitors alike are grappling with the shocking reality that a place meant to deliver justice could become the scene of potential tragedy.

The incident unfolded with shocking suddenness, sending shockwaves through the normally serene courtroom.

A letter seen by the Nation addressed to the Mombasa Law Court Chief Magistrate reads in part: “The incident happened when an accused person grabbed a firearm from a Prison Officer and tried to shoot the people around but he was not able to cock the firearm to enchamber it."

It went on to say that he was overpowered by the court orderlies around him and the gun was taken away from him.

“There is no doubt that this is a scary and unfortunate incident that should not have taken place. The Honorable Magistrate had to be whisked away back to her chambers. She was shaken after the incident and all the matters before her had to be taken out.”