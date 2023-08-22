After 20 years in jail, Bomet man gets second chance at life

When Wesley Kipsang Rotich was hauled into police cells for an offence 20 years ago, he was crushed to be deprived of normal life with his family.

He was then tried and convicted for an offence that saw him change from civilian clothes to the striped white and black uniform he had worn for two decades.

There was no ceremony when he entered the barricaded walls of the Prison Service to begin his term in 2003, escorted by armed guards.

But there was jubilation as the prison gate in Bomet was thrown open on Monday August 21, freeing him to rejoin the free society of men and women.

"I went in as a convict, but I am coming out as a born-again Christian ready to serve and make a positive impact on society," said Mr Rotich, armed with a Bible.

He revealed that he served a term at Naivasha GK Prisons before being transferred to Mombasa, Nakuru, Kericho and finally Bomet where he completed his term on Monday.

"I have learnt a lot in the 20 years I have been in prison. I do not want to dwell on the past but I have learnt my lessons. All is not lost," said Mr Rotich.

Dressed in a blue jacket, maroon t-shirt, black trousers and black shoes, the bespectacled, slender man breathed a sigh of relief as he stood at the entrance to the prison, surrounded by guards who were bidding him farewell from the facility he has called home for several years.

Exhaling deeply, his chest heaving as he looked right, then left and up into the clear blue sky on the windy morning, Mr Rotich was at a loss for words when asked to make a brief statement.

"I really have nothing to say except to thank God, my friends in prison and the officers who took care of us..." He said as he ran out of words.

He was escorted to his village by prison officials and pastors, who were joined by elders who broke into song and dance on arrival at the family home in Ngererit village, Konoin constituency, Bomet County.

"When I was told I would be in prison for 20 years, my heart sank because I thought it would be an eternity. But now that I am home, it sounds like the other day... I know I have lost a lot, but I have also gained so much knowledge and lessons that I will share with the local community," said Mr Rotich after being welcomed home.

At the prison, he developed an interest in handicrafts and spent years in the workshop where he trained and gained practical experience.

"While in prison, I trained in welding, carpentry and painting and obtained a Grade 1 certificate.

Prisoners putting final touches on a bed in Bomet prison on July 28, 2023. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

"Over the years, I perfected these skills to the extent that I was appointed to lead the team in the workshop at Bomet Prison," Mr Rotich said in an interview a few days before his release.

Towards the end of his sentence, he produced high quality furniture - sofa sets, beds, tables and chairs - which were transported home before his arrival.

Mrs Gladys Rotich, his wife, said she was delighted to be reunited with her husband, whom she had been visiting in prison.

"I am grateful to God that we have been reunited as a family and we are thankful for the support of the community over the years that we have been on our own," said Mrs Rotich, beaming with excitement as she embraced her husband.

Chief Inspector Philiph Arwasa, who is in charge of the workshop at the prisons, said Mr Rotich had shown a lot of discipline and leadership during his time at the facility.

"He is an all-round artisan who needs support to set up a workshop to provide for his family, create employment opportunities and contribute to the overall development of the society," said Mr Arwasa.

The entrance of GK Bomet Prison. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Mr Francis Tonui, a former chairman of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Bomet branch, said Mr Rotich was welcome to be reunited with the community and especially his family who had missed him for years.

"We do not want to look back at what happened in the past. Our interest is for him (Mr Rotich) to pick up the pieces and concentrate on bonding with his family and taking care of them," Mr Tonui said.

Mr Tonui said the prison should be renamed a rehabilitation home as it has become a training ground for many artisans, with many reformed prisoners becoming members of the clergy on release.

"As a community, we will give Mr Rotich the support he needs and the church will play its part in ensuring that he settles in well. In fact, local leaders led by Konoin MP Brighton Yegon should be at the forefront in assisting him (Mr Rotich) to start a workshop in the area," said Mr Tonui.

Pastor Nickson Langat of the Tumaini Prisons Ministry said Mr Rotich, like most other prisoners, had repented and been baptised, opening a new chapter in his life.

"He will be an example to many in society that it is possible to change, seek forgiveness, be rehabilitated and become a progressive member of society," said Pastor Langat.

Mr Tanaka Kebwaro, the officer in charge of Bomet prisons, said most of the inmates had been exposed to handicraft courses while serving their sentences.

"Majority of the inmates are competent artisans who will contribute to the economic development of the society after their release.

All they need is capital to set up shop and provide employment opportunities in their respective backyards," said Mr Kebwaro.

Justice Roseline Korir of the Bomet High Court recently told a session at the local GK prisons that good behaviour is the key to reducing a prisoner's sentence under the presidential amnesty.