Nyali MP Mohamed Ali beats ODM wave in Mombasa to retain his seat

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali beat the ODM wave in Mombasa to retain his parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance party ticket.

He was declared winner by the Nyali IEBC Returning Officer John ole Taiswa on Thursday. Mr Mohamed garnered 32,988 votes. His closest challenger Said Abdalla of the Orange Democratic Movement party polled 18,642 votes.

"It was a difficult and an easy race at the same time. It was hard because I was sick during the electioneering period and easy because the people of Nyali stood with the truth and supported me," he said.

The Nyali legislator welcomed losers in the parliamentary race to support him in developing the constituency.

Mr Mohamed, who claimed that he had survived an assassination attempt, thanked God for saving his life. The MP-elect also thanked security officers for ensuring that the electoral process went on peacefully.