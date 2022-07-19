Nyali MP Mohammed Ali faces probe over Joho’s cousin’s gun attack

Police in Nyali, Mombasa County, have launched a manhunt for a man allegedly linked to area MP Mohammed Ali who was captured by CCTV cameras attempting to shoot his political rival, Said Abdalla (ODM), over campaign posters.

Nyali police boss Daniel Mumasaba said the police will summon the MP after the suspect was seen driving a vehicle allegedly linked to him.

The vehicle had the initials Nyali 1.

“Sunday midnight we received a report that Mr Abdalla had been attacked by unknown people around the Mambo roundabout. Police officers rushed to the scene to probe the incident,” said Mr Mumasaba.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the ODM aspirant, who is Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho's cousin saw unknown people removing his campaign posters and replacing them with those of the incumbent MP.

“Upon inquiry, a man decided to shoot in the air and he escaped. But as he did so the shooting man and another went after him almost 500 metres from where they had shot and fired another shot,” said Mr Mumasaba.

He said two spent cartridges collected at the scene of the crime would be sent to Nairobi for ballistic tests to ascertain the type of firearm used and its owner.

“The posters are exhibits. We are also searching for the vehicle with the initials Nyali 1 which was captured by the CCTV and was being used by the gunmen. We are looking for the suspect who was captured in the shooting,” he added.

He warned politicians against removing the posters of their opponents and placing theirs, terming it a criminal offence.

Mr Mumasaba also warned politicians against incitement and divisive politics ahead of the August 9 polls.

“Sell your manifesto peacefully, respectfully and with decorum. If someone has placed a poster on a wall, search for a tree and put yours [there]. But do not remove your opponents' posters, that is very provocative and we will not tolerate it,” he warned.

But at a press conference at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) offices in Mombasa, Mr Ali said he was not involved in the incident.

“Don’t drag my name into your issues. If the matter is with the police, let investigators probe it further. But it might even have been stage-managed,” the MP said.

UDA Mombasa governor candidate Hassan Omar accused Mr Abdalla of seeking political sympathy.

On June 26, UDA leaders in the county also called for adequate protection after MP Ali’s office was allegedly raided by unknown people.

The MP said those who raided his office at 11pm were looking for crucial documents but the police had taken over the matter.

The burglars “only stole two television sets but shockingly left behind laptops but they ransacked all drawers where crucial documents are kept”.