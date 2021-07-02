Mombasa MCAs approve Sh14.3bn budget with focus on health

Mombasa County Assembly

Mombasa County Assembly building.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group


By  Wachira Mwangi

The Mombasa County Assembly on Wednesday afternoon passed a Sh14.3 billion budget for the 2021/2022 fiscal year, with the health department getting the lion’s share.

