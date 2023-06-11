Mombasa floats bus rapid transport tender in city decongestion plan

The county government of Mombasa has floated tenders for three projects that, if implemented, will open up the city and end the current traffic congestion.

The county has announced tenders for the implementation of the proposed bus rapid transport (BRT), development of the water transport system in the devolved unit, and construction of the Mombasa Industrial Park at Jomvu Kuu.

In a public notice, the county government called for sealed bids for the three projects, all of which are specially reserved for international bidders.

“Bidders are advised to regularly visit the Mombasa County government website for any additional information/additions to the tender. The closing date for applications is 21 July 2023,” the notice states.

According to a document from the previous county administration, the county needs about Sh1.1 billion to support the introduction of BRT.

BRT is a bus-based transport system that provides fast, comfortable and cost-effective services through dedicated lanes. The Mombasa BRT buses are expected to have a carrying capacity of about 100 passengers. By incorporating features similar to a light rail or metro system, BRT becomes much more reliable, comfortable and faster than regular bus services.

Data from the county shows that 52 per cent of residents walk to their destinations, 4 per cent cycle, 33 per cent rely on public transport and 11 per cent use private transport, so BRT is expected to ease traffic congestion in the tourist hub.

The county had commissioned the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to prepare a plan for a potential BRT network in Mombasa. The Nation understands that the consultants hired by the county include those who carried out the study on the Dar es Salaam BRT in Tanzania. The Tanzanian government introduced BRT in Dar es Salaam in 2016 to ease traffic congestion.

Mombasa plans to implement the BRT in phases, with the first running from the city centre to Mtwapa, which is the busiest and most populated route according to the county’s traffic data.

The Kenya National Highways Authority has already started upgrading the Kengeleni-Mtwapa highway to a six-lane road with funding from the African Development Bank. The county is banking on the project to implement the BRT, with information emerging that the county has engaged the roads agency to consider a dedicated lane for the system.

The recently completed Makupa Causeway already has a dedicated lane for BRT.

The Miritini truck marshalling yard will also play a key role in decongesting Mombasa mainland. The yard will be built on 100 acres of land about 20 kilometres from the port. Lands, Urban Renewal and Housing executive Mohammed Hussein said the project will help in the management of heavy vehicle traffic.

“The proposed truck marshalling yard and its ancillary facilities will bring order to the flow of traffic to and from the port. The county government will also generate revenue from the park,” said Mr Hussein.

The project will have a weighbridge, banks, control checkpoints and a recreational park, among other facilities.