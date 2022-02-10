Mombasa family seeks kin ‘abducted’ from his house

Last Friday, Nassoro Mohammed Ali was spending the evening at his home in Kwa Goa, Mtwapa, Kilifi County.

Two unknown men entered the house, handcuffed him and bundled him into a Toyota Probox. He has not been seen since.

The 5pm abduction shocked neighbours and relatives.

Mr Ali’s cousin Omar Mkafungwa said the kidnapping was well orchestrated.

The two unidentified men had visited a cafe next to Mr Ali’s house and requested drinks.

“One asked for black tea while another ordered coffee. But the cafe does not sell coffee and the waiter served only the man who wanted tea. He paid the bill via M-Pesa,” said Mr Mkafungwa.

As the men walked out, he said, one of them pointed a gun at the waiter and ordered him to keep quiet, identifying himself as a police officer.

The two men then headed straight to Mr Ali’s house.

“They handcuffed him inside his home. When they came out, a Toyota Probox arrived in front of the house and they drove away with him,” Mr Mkafungwa said.

Eyewitnesses said the two strangers were not alone. Mr Ali’s house was surrounded by about eight people, who were later seen boarding a Toyota Land Cruiser after the incident.

The family has urged the government to investigate the incident.

“He never mentioned that his life was in any danger. He has lived here his whole life,” said Mr Ali’s brother, Hamisi Mohammed.

“We are disturbed that people would show up and abduct him in his own home with no explanation given. We urge the government – if they have him – to at least tell us so. And if he is dead, they should give us his body to bury.”

The father of seven children is a carpenter.

The family reported the matter at the Mtwapa Police Station under OB number 66/05/02/2022.

Human rights group Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) said the government should take seriously the abductions that have been reported in different parts of the country.

“There has not been any attempt by Parliament to enact legislation on enforced disappearances and unlawful killings,” said Muhuri Rapid Response Officer Francis Auma.

“The mental torture is worsened by the fact that the family member finds themselves in a situation where they do not know the fate of their relatives who have disappeared.