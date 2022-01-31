Body of second man seized in Mombasa found in Thika mortuary

Tana River deaths

HAKI Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid (centre) speaks at a past event.  HAKI Africa has been probing the death of Tanzanian drug baron Masou Bakari Tajiri

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Two weeks after suspected drug baron Masuo Bakari Tajiri’s body was found in a thicket in Lari, Kiambu County, the body of a man reportedly abducted alongside him has been found.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.