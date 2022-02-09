Clan wars blamed as another Marsabit trader is abducted

abduction

Clan wars blamed as another Marsabit trader Kunni Elle is abducted.

Marsabit

By  Nation Reporter

Recent abductions of Marsabit businessmen is now being linked to incessant tribal clashes as tensions between warring Gabbra and Borana communities continue to escalate.

