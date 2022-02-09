Clan wars blamed as another Marsabit trader is abducted

Recent abductions of Marsabit businessmen is now being linked to incessant tribal clashes as tensions between warring Gabbra and Borana communities continue to escalate.

This is following yet another abduction of businessman Kunni Elle by unknown people on Monday evening.

He was reportedly abducted by at least six armed men in South C area, Nairobi.

The gunmen intercepted the businessman who was traveling back to his home from a gym in an Uber.

His abduction comes a week after another prominent Marsabit-based trader Roba Abduba Sereka was abducted by armed men in South C area, Nairobi while running errands.

Mr Roba was abducted a week ago in South C, Nairobi and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The National Muslims Leaders Forum (NAMLEF) was on Sunday the latest group to voice their concerns about the aftermath of Mr Sereka’s abduction.

However, there are now fears that the business man’s abduction might take different and extraordinary renditions especially in Marsabit County that is already grappling with ethnic atrocities.

Abducted businessman

While speaking during a media briefing in Nairobi, NAMLEF Chairperson Sheik Abdullah Abdi urged the government to swing into action by finding out the whereabouts of the abducted businessman.

“We’ve no evidence about who has abducted Roba but the suspicion is, if no proper evidence is given, it has been instigated by the other clans and this could trigger further bloodshed,” Sheik Abdi said.

Sheik Abdi hinted that the abduction of a prominent person from a volatile region like Marsabit could easily open floodgates of further ethnic conflicts with regards to the conflicts which have been considered as part and parcel of the darkest in the region’s history and bitter legacy which still reverberates.

The legacy of ethnic conflict in Marsabit is still bitter with at least one resident losing their lives nearly on a daily basis.

Marsabit local leaders and business community also termed the businessman's abduction suspect unwarranted.

They described Mr Sereka as a non-controversial person and who had been associated with any subversive activities during his service as a teacher district education officer until he retired into business.

Government has distanced itself from the dramatic abduction as all the security units declined to say anything about Mr Sereka’s whereabouts.





The abduction of the businessman also came amid growing fears over the likelihood of election campaigns being marred with bloodshed ahead of the August 2023 polls.

Lobby groups in Marsabit are already calling on the security apparatus to clamp down on mass hate speech spreading that has become the norm among the majority of the county elites and youths.

Activists have also urged the media to set a non-biased agenda and provide trustworthy journalism that is free from commercial and political influence, in a bid to offer a counterweight to the spread of hate and misinformation.

Roba Abdi Sereka, 60, was a prominent businessman whom nearly every resident of Marsabit has heard of after his meteoric rise from a teacher, district education officer to one of the wealthiest business magnates in Marsabit town.

He was among the few residents who tried their hands in the hotel industry when Marsabit town was still at its budding stages.

His hotel Gof a Borana word for quarry was reportedly named after his venture in quarry mining which propelled him to the limelight.

He was the Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry Marsabit Charter and also Marsabit Municipal Chairperson till his disappearance.

He was also a contractor dealing in the building and construction industry in Marsabit town.