Man sets himself ablaze to protest high cost of living

A man set himself ablaze in Mombasa City’s Central Business District (CBD) on Thursday to protest the high cost of living.

Curious onlookers had thronged the Mwembe Tayari roundabout after he climbed one of the statues and doused himself in petrol.

The man, clad in black tshirt and trousers and carrying a flag then lit a matchbox and set himself on fire.

Mwembe Tayari Chief Mohammed Musa said the incident attracted the attention of passersby.

The public, he said, failed to convince the man to step down despite pleas.

They then started filming the incident as the unidentified man shouted and later fell to the ground while on fire.

He was immediately rushed to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

"We are trying to trace his family; the information we have gathered so far is that he is a graduate from the University of Nairobi; we are yet to verify the information," said Mr Musa.