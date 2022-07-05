Lorry driver arrested over wife’s death to face murder charges

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has approved murder charges against a lorry driver who was last month arrested over the death of his wife.

The DPP approved the charges against Mr Mura Awadh after the police finalised investigating the death that occurred on June 19 at Kanamai, Kikambala, Kilifi county.

Mr Awadh was arrested over the gruesome murder of his 29-year-old wife Nuru Ibrahim after a domestic quarrel. The victim was found stabbed to death in the couple’s house.

The police forwarded the file to the DPP for approval after finalising investigations.

The suspect is expected to be presented before the High Court in Mombasa for plea taking. On Monday, investigating officer Diba Halake escorted the suspect to the Mombasa court but he could not plead to the charge.

Witness statements

Investigations took 14 days while Mr Awadh was detained at the Mtwapa Police Station.

Last week, Shanzu Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda allowed the police to hold the suspect as they recorded statements from the suspect’s children, who are key witnesses in the case. The police also used the 14 days to take the suspect for mental assessment and to obtain the post-mortem report.

The detective had told the court that the suspect was likely to interfere with the witnesses -- his children, should he be released before their statements are recorded.

“As of now, the suspect’s life is in danger if released from police custody,” said the officer. The police arrested the suspect at the murder scene on June 19.