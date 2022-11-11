Long-serving MCAs selected for top Mombasa assembly leadership posts

Long-serving MCAs have been appointed to top leadership positions in the third Mombasa County Assembly.

Second-term Likoni MCA Athman Mwamiri is the new majority leader following the exit of former Mtongwe MCA Hamisi Musa.

Ganjoni MCA Priscillah Mumba, who is serving her third term, will be the chief whip.

Ms Mumba replaced former Chaani MCA Junior Wambua, who had taken over from former Freretown MCA Charles Kitula.

The new leaders promised to work with the opposition to ensure Mombasa residents get improved services.

For the first time, the House will also have a minority leader, Mtopanga MCA Morgan Masaki, who was elected under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

ODM won 23 of the 30 seats, UDA four, Wiper one and two independents in the August elections.

After the 2017 elections, ODM ran the House, with the former deputy Speaker, majority leader and chairpersons of various committees all members of the party.

Most of the ward representatives were ODM members. Three were from Ford Kenya, Wiper and independents.

Some 30 were elected and 12 nominated. In total 38 ward reps were from ODM.

The new leaders were selected on Tuesday when the House held its first business sittings.

“It is an honour and privilege to serve for the second time. I believe I have potential. Under the guidance of the other ward members and consultation with the Speaker and chief whip, we shall work and deliver for the people of Mombasa,” said Mr Mwamiri, the majority leader.

He assured the House that party politics will be set aside.

“We all have the same responsibilities as ward representatives despite the political party that got you into the office, which is to ensure Mombasa residents are represented and their agendas addressed in the assembly,” he said.

“If any issue arises and they feel the need to consult, then it is their right to ask questions. It is going to be an inclusive house business to avoid the political blame games.

“As a majority leader, if the members feel some issues need to be addressed, then that will be done.”

The House also picked members to serve on the business and select committees.

Junda MCA Sylvester Kai applauded the criteria used in selecting members, saying it was fair.

“Coming from the opposition side, I think it is fair to say the method applied to come up with the two House committees was accurately done,” he said.

“It is a start and I would like to congratulate the House leadership for that. We have seen gender is well represented and party politics were fairly considered, at least in each sub-county a member has been chosen to be part of the committee.”

Ms Mumba, the chief whip, promised to make fighting sexual and gender-based violence her top priority.