Joho fights off petition seeking to declare him unfit to hold public office

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (centre) with his Deputy Dr. William Kingi during a press briefing at the Governor's Office in Mombasa in this photo taken on 19th May 2021. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group.

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho wants a petition against him and two senior county officials, which seeks to have them found to have violated the constitution, and thus unfit to hold public office struck out.

