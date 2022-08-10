IEBC workers arrested in Bamburi for refusing to count votes

A presiding officer and his deputy were arrested on Wednesday in Kisauni, Mombasa County, for refusing to count votes after polls closed.

Mr Nicholas Nyamuya (34) and Sawia Mutes Kirunda (26) of the Utange polling station are due to be charged in court.

The two were arrested following a report made at the Bamburi Police Station by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Kisauni Returning Officer Ibrahim Wario under OB 06/10/08/2022.

"The two will be charged with wilfully rejecting or refusing to count any ballot paper which they knew or had reasonable cause to believe such a person was entitled to vote, which is an offence under the Elections Act of 2016," said a police brief.

Kisauni has 217 polling stations and a majority were yet to return ballot boxes to the constituency tallying centre at Shanzu Teachers Training College.

The constituency had transmitted 215 Form 34As to Nairobi for the presidential elections.