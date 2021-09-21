German arrested in Mombasa over suspected terror links

Hans–Dieter Wilhelm Schwing

German national Hans–Dieter Wilhelm Schwing who was apprehended in Mombasa on September 21, 2021 on suspicion terror links.

Photo credit: Brian Ocharo | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

A German national who is suspected of terror links has been arrested in Mombasa and presented in court.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.