German arrested in Mombasa over suspected terror links

A German national who is suspected of terror links has been arrested in Mombasa and presented in court.

Hans–Dieter Wilhelm Schwing was apprehended Tuesday morning following an intelligence report that he has been facilitating foreigners to access the country illegally.

According to an affidavit tabled in court by the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) through the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Schwing is alleged to be funding terrorism through companies in which he is a director.

“The ATPU received intelligence that Mr Schwing was facilitating foreigners, some of whom are said to be involved in terror activities, to access the country illegally and helping them acquire legal status,” said State Counsel Nyawinda Oyugi.

The document sworn by investigating officer Dickson Ndaru indicates that the foreigner is the director of Scout Logic, a company that has been packaged as a travel agency to aid European citizens to access Kenya for undisclosed business.

The court was also informed that Mr Schwing is also the director of You Drive, a company that is packaged as a driving school whose mission is to assist Europeans to acquire driving licences in Kenya by sub-contracting established driving schools at a fee.