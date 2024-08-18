Four people injured in stampede at Likoni ferry crossing

A Saturday night stampede at the Likoni ferry crossing channel in Mombasa once again revealed the risks that commuters go through on a daily basis.

At least four people were admitted to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) after the incident which caused panic in the port city.

CGTRH Chief Executive Officer, Dr Iqbal Khandawalla confirmed that the patients suffered injuries in different parts of their bodies.

“Two of them had very serious injuries while others had minor injuries and are improving,” he said on Sunday.

Witnesses said the commotion began when commuters coming from Mombasa Island got impatient after Mv Jambo, a large ferry, stalled leaving hundreds of commuters stranded for hours.

They said commuters uncontrollably forced their way into one smaller ferry, Mv Likoni, that had just arrived without giving a chance for those arriving to disembark.

“They had filled the waiting area, and even the other open place which is used by those embarking from the ferry was crowded by people waiting to cross,” said Raphael Musyoki, one of the witnesses.

He explained that when Mv Likoni landed at the ramp, the crowds including students and children forcefully tried to get in leading to the stampede.

“Shortly we saw ambulances arriving and carrying people to the hospital. The situation was really bad and I am thankful that I managed to cross,” added Mr Musyoki.

The incident happened shortly after the end of a major event at the Mama Ngina Waterfront, which had attracted hundreds of revelers just adjacent to the crossing channel.

Mombasa County Commissioner Mohammed Noor said the crowd was as a result of the Mombasa Festival held at the waterfront.

“Once the event ended in the evening, there were large crowds with everyone trying to cross,” said Mr Noor.

According to the Kenya Ferry Services, the huge number of people overwhelmed the security guards and jammed the ramp where Mv Likoni was landing.

Mombasa County Chief of Staff Dr Noah Akala said that at least four people were injured.

“The governor is made aware of the unfortunate incident where at least four people were seriously injured. The delays at the ferry operations resulted in an infiltration by criminal elements that left a further unconfirmed number injured before the eight criminals were arrested,” said Mr Akala.

He added that the Governor who visited the injured, committed to assist in offsetting the bills.

The situation later came back to normal after midnight when the huge traffic was cleared and three ferries were operating.

Mr Noor said in further events they will ensure organisers review strategies to make the event adopt security strategies that will make it safe for everyone.

Congestion at the Likoni ferry crossing channel has been a nightmare for decades and worsens whenever some of the vessels cannot operate, making it difficult for security personnel to control the crowds.

Human traffic increased significantly at the channel since the Liwatoni floating bridge was removed in 2023.