11 injured in stampede at Likoni ferry crossing

Eleven people suffered minor injuries on Wednesday night in a stampede at the Likoni ferry crossing in Mombasa.

Mombasa sub-county police boss Joseph Ongaya said there was a commotion as people scrambled to board the vessel.

“They were treated and later discharged,” said Mr Ongaya, noting on Thursday morning that police officers visited the crossing and the Liwatoni footbridge to maintain order.

The Sh1.9 billion Liwatoni footbridge was put up to ease congestion at the Likoni channel but most people still prefer using the ferry.

When President Kenyatta launched the bridge, he said it would ease the movement of more than 300,000 pedestrians in and out of the island.

“The bridge is an important infrastructure project that will enable citizens of Mombasa to cross over the Likoni channel without hindrances. It will benefit the economy of the Coast region,” President Kenyatta said.

But according to Kenya Ports Authority spokesman Bernard Osero, most commuters prefer using the ferry.

“The bridge operates between 4pm and 8pm. Most of these passengers spend their time at the Mama Ngina Waterfront until the operation hours lapse and are therefore left with the ferry as the only option,” he said.

Commenting on the Wednesday incident, he said the incident happened after 8pm.

“It was caused by a group of impatient ferry users who disregarded instructions and safety guidelines to the extent of forcing the barriers open before being given the green light to board. We had enough ferries and there was no reason for any rush to board,” he said.

“We shall continue sensitising passengers on the need to observe safety guidelines all the time to avoid such uncalled for incidents.”

Most residents prefer the ferry as their mode of crossing the channel, the Nation has established.

Some of them said it costs more to get to the Liwatoni bridge.

“I previously liked using the Liwatoni bridge but when I noticed I was spending more of my money on transport, I gave up on it,” said Hannah Moraa.

“I board a matatu for only Sh20 to get to the Likoni crossing from the city centre. But I spend more than Sh50 to get to the footbridge and then walk.”

Swaleh Ibrahim, who also works in the Mombasa CBD, said he uses the Likoni crossing when bridge hours have lapsed.