11 injured in stampede at Likoni ferry crossing

Likoni crossing channel

A Coast Guard officer beckons travellers boarding a ferry at Likoni crossing in March 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Farhiya Hussein

Eleven people suffered minor injuries on Wednesday night in a stampede at the Likoni ferry crossing in Mombasa.

