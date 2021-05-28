Delay at Likoni crossing after cargo ship stalls midway

Cargo Ship MV Tassos ,which carries Minerals from the Base Titanium port facility, is pictured at the Likoni crossing in Mombasa County on May 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Hundreds of ferry users were stranded for more than an hour on Friday evening after a cargo ship stalled at the Likoni crossing in Mombasa County.

