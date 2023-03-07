Family appeals for help as ‘Kenya ni Nchi ya Ajabu’ composer dies

When 90-year-old Enock Ondego died on February 26, one thing stood out: not many young Kenyans knew about this great icon of nationalism.

Ondego, one of Kenya’s most prominent songwriters, died after suffering a stroke in his house in Kisauni, Mombasa County.

Most Kenyans know him as the composer of the famous Wimbo wa Historia and Kenya Yetu songs, which to stir memories of the liberation struggle. The songs are still played during national celebrations such as Jamhuri Day and Madaraka Day.

Despite his close ties with Kenya’s founding father, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, his family says Ondego lived a life full of despair for the last five decades. It is now seeking help to raise more than Sh150,000 to accord him a decent burial in Vihiga County.

Ondego’s daughter in-law, Roseline Olwanyi, told the Nation that the renowned teacher was doing okay health-wise until he received a phone call from the county commissioner’s office two days before he died.

“He was a joyful person, always trying to extend happiness to those around him. However, two days before he suffered a stroke, my father-in-law received a call in which he was asked to vacate the house by February 28. Upon hanging up the phone, Ondego started sweating and shivering,” explains Ms Olwanyi.

Sh6,000 rent

She said that the house Ondego lived in cost Sh6,000 in rent per month, which the government was paying yearly, together with the electricity bills.

“After the news, he became bedridden and could not move around. The next day another call came, this time it was the agent of the house relaying the same message, that he should move out in the next two days as the government had distanced itself from paying his rent anymore,” said Ms Olwanyi.

Ondego’s firstborn son Michael Ondego said his father died a sad and depressed man.

“He lived a miserable life. My father fought for the copyright of his songs but it was all in vain and to date, he has not been paid a penny from them despite the songs being played during national celebrations,” said Michael.

He said his father was close to Mzee Kenyatta.

Family and friends meet at the house of Enock Ondego, a former teacher at Mwakigwena Primary School in Kwale County, yesterday. Mr Ondego, who composed the 1968 historical piece ‘Wimbo wa Historia’, died a poor man. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

“From the tales he told us, he was trusted by the then President when it came to song writing and performing. Together with the Mwakigwena Choir, they used to perform for Mzee Kenyatta,” said Michael.

On the day Mzee Kenyatta collapsed in Msambweni on August 21, 1978, Ondego and his choir had just performed their ninth song for the Head of State and his family.

Michael revealed that they have been left handling huge debts that were left behind by his father.

“We have hospital bills and transportation fees for his body to be taken to Vihiga for burial and yet we do not know who to turn to for help,” said Michael.

Ondego’s body is currently at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

According to John Amesa, Ondego’s other son, they had a strict upbringing.

“He was a head teacher for half of his life. Whichever school he would teach, we would be enrolled in it,” said a tearful Mr Amesa who followed in his father’s footsteps to become a musician.

Mr Charo Ngombo, a close friend to Ondego for 25 years, said he is grateful for the time he spent with the renowned music writer, describing him as a humble person.

He recalls a time when in 2003 news went viral that Ondego had drowned at the Likoni Ferry crossing channel together with his choir.

“We had to write a public message through the Daily Nation informing people he was alive,” said Mr Ngombo.

Michael explained that the fake death news started following a court case.

“By then, my father had filed a case in Mombasa Law Courts seeking compensation for the copyright of his songs. However, it did not go through and he did not receive any penny,” said Mr Ondego.

Song writer

“At the moment, we have no idea where we will go or how we will survive. As a family, we used to depend on a hotel but it collapsed during the Covid-19 pandemic,” explains Ms Olwanyi.

When the Nation visited Ondego’s two-bedroom house, a wheelchair and his photo were all that was left behind as a memory of the late teacher and song writer.

Ondego was born in Mazigolo, South Maragoli in Vihiga County in 1934. He started teaching at a local primary school when he was 17. His passion for music came by later when he got posted to Samburu Primary School in Kwale County. It was in Kwale that he brought together students and formed the Mwakigena Choir.

So impressed was Mzee Kenyatta by Ondego’s music that he picked him to head of the presidential music association in 1969.

It was at the same period that Ondego recorded the song Kenya ni Nchi ya Ajabu.

During the visit, the Nation also met six women who were part of the choir that initially sang Wimbo wa Historia. They eulogised Ondego as a knowledgeable and peaceful man.

The women, who are now in their mid-60s said Ondego brought them together when they were aged 10 to 12 years.