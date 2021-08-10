Developer risks arrest over stalled project

Justice Eric Ogola during a past court session

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group.
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

In 2018, real estate developer Suleman Ahmed Alimohamed started building apartments in Mombasa, but three years later, the project has attracted the attention of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.