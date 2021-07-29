Banda Homes
Banda Homes joins Cytonn and Home Afrika in fight for survival 

By  Brian Wasuna

What you need to know:

  • Cytonn High Yields Solutions LLP and Home Afrika – are also in court fighting liquidation petitions.
  • Home Afrika is fighting off an insolvency petition filed by Ecobank, which claims the firm is unable to repay a disputed Sh983.5 million loan.

Banda Homes has become the third big player in the real estate industry facing imminent collapse, as Netherlands-based accountant Susan Obuya seeks to have the company liquidated after it failed to deliver her a home or refund the Sh5.9 million she paid for the unit.

