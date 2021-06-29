Court jails Mombasa County Finance CEC for contempt

Effigies of a giraffe and its baby at a roundabout in near Mombasa County Governor's office in this photo taken on April 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Wachira I Nation Media Group.

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

Mombasa County Finance and Economic Planning executive Mariam Mbaruk has been sentenced to 60 days’ imprisonment for contempt of court.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Contractors 'in overdrive' ahead of Uhuru's Kisumu visit

  2. PRIME Wajir looking to give endangered Somali giraffe more than a home

  3. Nyamira Governor finds job for rejected DG nominee

  4. Court jails Mombasa County Finance CEC for contempt

  5. Court orders Moi-era DCIO to surrender Sh40m land

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.