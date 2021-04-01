Commuters stranded in police crackdown on errant matatus

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded yesterday after police launched a crackdown against public service vehicles flouting Covid-19 rules on the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

The roadblock caught locals flat-footed with dozens of operators of 14-seater matatus, tuk tuks and boda bodas impounded for flouting the coronavirus containment measures.

“We are targeting matatus and saccos that are flouting the rules. We are going to suspend their licenses for a period of time. All we want is for the PSVs to regulate themselves,” said Mtwapa police boss Mohammed Charfana.

Transport was paralysed for several hours as most of the PSVs decided to withdraw their services, forcing commuters to trek for long distances in search of alternative means of transport.

According to matatu drivers who spoke to Nation, they had been forced to carry more than the required capacity of eight passengers due to the high costs of fuel following an increase announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulation Authority (Epra) mid March.

Excess passengers

“We carry excess passengers because if we carry half capacity, we incur losses and earn nothing at the end of the day because we use all the money to fuel the vehicles and pay our employers,” said Mr Barack Ogeni, one of the drivers.

Police said they would extend the crackdown to night clubs operating after curfew hours after they arrested 50 people for violating Covid-19 rules following a raid on entertainment joints.

The facilities that were raided include Zero Four where 14 were arrested, while eight others were arrested in Mombasa Village, Savannah Bar and Harakutula.

According to a police report seen by Nation, four crates of beer were also impounded to be presented in court as evidence.

The tough stance on Covid-19 lawbreakers by the police comes amid a deadly third wave of the pandemic, with fears of a new strain of the disease circulating across the country.

Mombasa County has heightened its measures in the fight against the viral disease.

The Mombasa Covid-19 Emergency Response Committee has instituted tough new rules including banning indoor sports.

Covid-19 infections

Governor Hassan Joho encouraged religious leaders to educate their adherents and guide them on the prevention of Covid-19 infections.

The county government also encouraged residents to avoid using ferries and instead to use the Likoni floating bridge during peak hours to reduce overcrowding.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a lockdown in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Nakuru and Machakos counties, limiting movement into and out of the regions that are considered virus hotspots.