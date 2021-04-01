Commuters stranded in police crackdown on errant matatus

police crackdown

Motor-cyclist rides past a police road block at Shika-Adabu in Likoni Mombasa County.  Commuters were left stranded on April 1, 2021 after police launched a crackdown on public service vehicles flouting Covid-19 rules on the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded yesterday after police launched a crackdown against public service vehicles flouting Covid-19 rules on the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

