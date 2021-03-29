You'll need negative Covid antigen result to visit Mombasa

Mombasa County Deputy Governor Dr. William Kingi with Assistant County Commissioner Martin Mbae during a Covid 19 Response Meeting at the Governors office in Mombasa.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Anyone travelling into Mombasa must now provide a negative coronavirus Rapid Antigen test, which will be authenticated by a multi-agency team stationed at the exit and entry of the tourism hub.

