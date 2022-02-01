Businessman appeals against 60-year jail term for human trafficking

Asif Amirali Alibhai Jetha

Photo credit: Philip Muyanga | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ocharo

Businessman Asif Amirali Alibhai Jetha, jailed for 60 years and fined Sh5.1 million for trafficking Nepalese women, has said the sentence is excessive and wants it overturned.

