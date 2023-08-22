Booklovers fest as floating library docks in Mombasa

For the next 45 days, Kenyans will be treated to fun-filled tours of the world’s largest floating library which docked in Mombasa yesterday.

With only a Sh50 entrance fee, a person is allowed to visit MV Logos Hope from Tuesdays to Sundays between 1 pm and 7 pm.

The ship will open its doors officially to the public tomorrow, offering a selection of over 5,000 books in science, sports, hobbies, language, faith, cookery arts and medicines for purchase.

Those who will visit the historic ship will also get an opportunity to explore other amenities like the international cafe, and visitors deck among others.

The vessel which was in Abu Dhabi, Oman before sailing to Seychelles where it stayed for two to three weeks is expected to also dock in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The vessel dubbed ‘the floating library’ arrived yesterday at exactly 10 am with 350 passengers from 65 different nationalities.

MV Logos Hope's visit to the country was organised by Kenya Ports Authority, the County Government of Mombasa, Kenya Tourism Board and Inchcape.

Inchcape Shipping Services representative Evans Okello said there will be two doors with an entry and exit for easier access.

“We encourage Kenyans to take advantage of the 45 days it will be here and to visit it whether it is to buy books or bring their children and family for fun activities,” said Mr Okello. He said the ship has a capacity of 800 passengers.

Those undergoing mentorship programmes under the Department of Education in Mombasa County and students at the Bandari Maritime Academy are expected to be the first beneficiaries of its visit.

“We are lucky to have the presence of the floating library vessel. We will plan with the relevant stakeholders and have students from all over the six sub-counties visit it and also see how best we can buy the books for our schools,” said Mombasa Education Executive Mbwarali Kame.

Tourism Executive Mohamed Osman termed the ship’s arrival as a big boost to tourism.

KPA Principal Corporate Communications Officer Hajj Masemo said the ship’s visit would revive the cruise business.