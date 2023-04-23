School libraries key to achieving Sustainable Development Goals

In 2015, the United Nations introduced its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a collection of 17 interlinked objectives that provide a blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet. The UN identified quality education, reduced inequalities and global partnerships as essential components of this ambitious plan.

While nations have taken policy steps to build on these goals, many still face unique challenges. For example, the World Bank says shortage of school libraries is a serious issue in Africa because these provide the basic information, research tools and problem-solving skills that students need to take full advantage of higher education and become lifelong learners.

Kenya’s estimated primary school enrollment is over 80 per cent—and more than 60 per cent in high schools—yet 98 per cent of primary schools and most secondary schools do not have a library. It is everyone’s responsibility to right that wrong. And, like any big idea, the goal of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education can only be achieved through small, steady, strategic steps.

School libraries have the potential to make the greatest impact. They are the perfect place to start and one of the best options for addressing the civil rights of our students. A well-resourced library is where the appetite and aptitude for lifelong learning begins; where information nurtures and inspires ethical, engaged citizens. School library stakeholders in Kenya have seen this first-hand.

Government-issued textbooks provide the backbone of a school education. But we have seen how a diverse selection of books covering a variety of topics—from the environment to life skills to creative expression—is just as important but not as readily available in the country. Such books broaden perspectives, develop critical thinking skills and encourage empathy and self-awareness.

When placed in the heart of a comfortable and inspiring library environment, children are motivated and excited to read—especially if they are reading books that they enjoy. Likewise, technical tools such as computers (pre-loaded with information so that they are useful even without an internet connection, or a teacher for that matter) and digital chalkboards help to expand the nature and quality of education.

Access to technology also motivates teachers and brings students closer to the world’s best learning practices.

A well-rounded and -resourced library helps students to develop both language competence and personal confidence, helping them to become not just great Kenyans but globally competitive individuals who are empowered to shape their destinies and lift their communities.

In addition, collaboration is essential. When students, teachers, parents, community members and leaders in the private, public and non-profit sectors take initiative and assume responsibility, school libraries thrive.

And what happens when school libraries thrive? Potential is unlocked. Test scores improve, prizes are won, civic engagement flourishes, environmental awareness increases, world knowledge is accessed, democratic values are nurtured, creativity thrives, girls and the underserved are equalised and more.

School libraries provide us with an opportunity to yield rapid, tangible rewards that are relatively easy to introduce, manage and monitor.

It’s in that spirit that, in 2016, Knowledge Empowering Youth (KEY—Key libraries) collaborated with the Kenya Law Reform Commission, the Kenya Library Services, the Ministries of Education and Sports Culture and the Arts, and educational NGOs to draft Kenya’s road map policy and guidelines for school libraries. These set the stage for Kenya’s first National Policy on Libraries (2022) and the Libraries of Kenya Bill, 2022—which are undergoing public participation.

If we think of quality education as a house, the proposed policy and bill are an important point of access—a front door. And school libraries are the powerful key to that door: The small, tangible action that will help us to reach the big, abstract idea of quality education and reduced inequalities in Kenya.

Given that Kenya has an average of 0.17 public, community and academic libraries per 100,000 people, while the global average is six, one thing is clear: We have no time to waste. The sooner we unlock the power of the school library, the sooner all our students will soar.