Rebecca Miano

Build capacity in Trade ministry

Rebecca Miano, the Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

What you need to know:

  • The Trade ministry’s budget is dismally inadequate.
  • Trade has historically been put on the back burner as regards tariff policy.

