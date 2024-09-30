Blogger gang-rape: governor Nassir speaks, vows to clear his name

Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir has confirmed that he and his 74-year-old mother mother have been summoned by DCI as part of an investigation into the abduction and gang-rape of a city-based blogger.

Speaking on Monday, he claimed that he is also a victim and has vowed to clear his name.

"My family is being targeted," he said, adding that his family has resolved to forgive the blogger who abused his mother and "leave him to God".

He alleged that he is being linked to the gang-rape due to political reasons. He also said his home and that of the mother have been attacked twice prior to the abduction and gang rape of the blogger.

The governor’s mother, Nassim Shariff Nassir, was largely in the public eye at the height of the 2022 gubernatorial election campaigns in Mombasa.

She would be by her son’s side at some of the major political events, portraying a strong mother-son bond. As some political leaders in the campaign trail had their wives beside them, Mr Nassir had his mother during this period including at his swearing-in ceremony.

"The truth shall come out. We hope the police will get to the bottom of the matter...I have been abused, people have tried to physically harm me and my family," he said at a press conference.

“Throughout my life, neither myself nor any of my family members have ever crossed the line of meting out any form of violence against anyone,” he said.

Mr Nassir also claims that armed unidentified men have been trailing his vehicle, but that no action has been taken despite reporting the same to authorities. He, however, he did not produce an OB number to support this claim.

Aide not charged

Mombasa County Executive Committee Member of Lands Mohamed Hussein. Photo credit: Pool

Meanwhile the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Monday failed to charge the governor's aide, Mombasa County Executive Committee Member for Lands Mohamed Hussein, over the abduction and gang-rape of the blogger.

Mr Hussein was released after the Office of the DPP was served with a High Court order barring his arrest, detention and interference with his freedom.

Mombasa Lands CEC Mohamed Hussein (centre) with his supporters shortly after being released from police custody on September 30, 2024 Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Mr Hussein had been apprehended by DCI officers on Sunday.

The order barring the State from arresting and detaining Mr Hussein was issued by High Court Judge Wendy Kagendo on September 23.

The judge had certified the matter as urgent and ordered that court papers be served on the DPP, the Attorney-General and the DCI, who were listed as respondents in the application.

"In the meantime, the respondents are restrained from arresting, detaining, holding or interfering with the freedom or the movement of Mr Hussein for the next four days from September 23," said the judge.