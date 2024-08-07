At last, Dongo Kundu bypass is now open for use

On Wednesday, the eagerly awaited moment to use the Dongo Kundu bypass came to be after a contractor of the Sh40 billion project handed over to the government, giving locals their first chance to use the infrastructure.

The bypass, which connects Miritini and Kwale County with three bridges, was opened with users now expected to spend just 45 minutes from the Miritini Standard Gauge Railway station to Diani. Usually, this journey would take more than two-and-a-half hours if connecting with a ferry.

The road, which is toll free, was built using a Japanese loan with support from the Kenya Government.

Mohammed Hersi, a hotelier, said: “This bypass was long overdue. It's a privilege that it's happening during our lifetime. This project was mooted in the 1970s but is happening now. Kenya Ferry, we can't thank you enough, but many times we have been frustrated with the queues. Once in a while, we will pass by to say Jambo.”

The project consists of construction of the Mwache and Mteza bridges, which together span the scenic Tsunza Peninsula.

With a total length of approximately 17.5 kilometres, the bypass is expected to revolutionise the region's connectivity.

The construction, undertaken by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), commenced in 2018.

Currently, one carriageway is operational, permitting the passage of vehicles, while the final refinements are being completed on the opposite lane.

Affect ferry services

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Deputy Director Engineer Samuel Ogege, the project's lead manager, confirmed the project's successful handover, saying the road is ready for public use.

However, as the tourism sector celebrate, Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) will likely see a drop in traffic it's projected that many motorists will opt to use the road for convenience.