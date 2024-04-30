Aga Khan Hospital launches its revamped Mombasa facility

The Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa, has officially launched its refurbished facility, marking a milestone in revamping the 80-year-old private hospital into an ultra-modern hospital offering specialised care.

The hospital has risen from an 86-bed facility into a leading 115-bed secondary hospital offering integrated health care services.

Speaking during the launch of the new-look hospital, chief executive officer Sohail Baloch said the leading private hospital in the region has expanded its presence and range of services since its establishment in 1944, proactively catering to the community’s evolving needs.

The hospital pumped about Sh1.6 billion into the refurbishment project.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey at the Aga Khan Health Services, a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing high quality and accessible health care in this region,” said Mr Baloch.

Since its establishment of a four-bed maternity home in Ganjoni, Mombasa county in 1944, its integrated health network has expanded to serve over five counties.

Mr Baloch said the completion of the renovation marks a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to providing quality healthcare to 1.4 million people in the county.

The chief executive officer said the completion of the project stands as a culmination of tireless efforts spanning over 18 months.

He said the facility has undergone a remarkable transformation through the extensive renovations.

The facility now features a dedicated Accidents and Emergency Unit, a larger Intensive Care Unit, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a High Dependency Unit, and an Isolation Ward.

“Spanning over 8,000 square metres, this project aimed at expanding bed capacity, enhancing services and giving a major facelift. This has seen the completion of Cath Lab, Theatres and Endoscopy,” said Mr Baloch.

The hospital is well-equipped to offer specialised care in cardiology, nephrology, oncology, neurology, paediatrics, general medicine, psychiatry, advanced surgeries, state-of-the-art diagnostic services and more.

French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet commended the Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa for revamping the hospital saying it will boost the provision of healthcare.

“France is proud to be part of this endeavor through the Agence Française de Développement. It’s a great day for our partnership including access to affordable quality healthcare services,” he said.

Mr Suquet vouched for the first-line defenders who are providing healthcare to those affected by the ongoing floods.

He said health is one of the priority sectors for cooperation between France and Kenya.

The envoy said France is partnering with Kenya to strengthen the health systems and ensure critical access to quality health services.

Aga Khan Development Network Director of Health Dr Gijs Walraven said the hospital has grown to keep up with the emerging healthcare needs of the people it serves.

“Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa and its network of 50 outreach health centres compliments the public health system and offers expanded services in many key specialists such as cardiology, oncology, critical care and maternal and child healthcare,” said Dr Walraven.