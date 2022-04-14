Why man, 24, who scored 415 marks missed Form One slot

A 24-year-old Migori pupil who scored 415 marks in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) has missed out on Form One placement.

Despite sitting for KCPE for a record fourth time within a decade, Paul Wasonga failed to secure a slot in Form One in placements announced on Monday.

A majority of candidates who topped the 2021 KCPE exam will join secondary schools of their choice on May 3, even as protests emerged after the selection results were released.

Speaking to the Nation on Wednesday, Mr Wasonga expressed concerns that he faces a bleak future after he was notified that his quest had been “rejected by the system”.

“I reached out to the county director of education, who told me that my name was rejected by the system because I sat KCPE in 2018,” he said.

He said he was told that the system reflected that he was a student after being placed in high school in 2018.

However, under the Ministry of Education rules, KCPE candidates who are above 19 years old are not placed in secondary schools. The same applies to inmates and foreigners.

Repeated class

Despite being selected to join various schools in the past, his attempts to continue with his education failed, forcing him to repeat class eight several times.

“My journey in primary school has been quite long. In fact, I have been a candidate for over 10 years now. This was my fourth attempt to sit the national exams,” he said.

Mr Wasonga sat his first KCPE exams in 2012 at Kangeso Primary in Rongo sub-county and scored 306 marks.

His main worry, as in the past, is securing a place at a secondary school after settling on Kapsabet Boys as his dream school.

“Now that I have missed out on Form One selection, I’m seeking a chance at any school to enable me to pursue my dreams. The ministry should listen to my plight and get me (admission to a school),” he said.

“In as much as I am not that young, I still cling to hope that my dream of becoming a doctor will come to fruition.”

His past concern had been how to raise his secondary school fees. But this has been compounded by the fact that he may not join Form One.