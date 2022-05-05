Police searching for abducted Migori County employee

Detectives in Migori have intensified the search for a county employee who was abducted by unknown people over the weekend.

Police records seen by the Nation indicate that Mr Patrick Lumumba, a technician in the water department, was last seen as he took a county motorbike to the garage and car wash.

He was abducted around the Mjinga market in Migori town and bundled into a Toyota Probox by four people that eyewitnesses assumed were police officers.

Witnesses said the four were in a white Probox but could recall only the KCU part of its number plate.

“The four asked him why he was riding a government motorbike on a weekend before handcuffing him. They then bundled him into a waiting car and sped off,” one of the witnesses said.

The abductors, according to police, were said to be demanding a Sh1 million ransom to secure his release.

Suna East sub-County police Commander Esau Ochorokodi said the family had reported the matter on Friday evening.

“His daughter Cynthia Ngango reported the matter around 8pm. His mobile phone was immediately switched off and we have been intensifying the manhunt for him and we will soon apprehend the abductors,” he said.

Was going to repair shop

Mrs Judy Lumumba said her husband had left home after lunch. He told her that he was going to the repair shop.

She said the family was distraught as her husband “had never expressed any fear for his life”.

“We don’t know of any motive behind the abduction or have anybody we suspect. He had not talked about any form of wrangles in his personal, business or work life,” she said.

“My worries are his whereabouts and his life. We have a daughter who should be joining Form One but the incident has disillusioned us. We are not sure if she will join.”

The man’s son, Mr Brian Onyango, said that one of his father’s friends received a phone call from the kidnappers, who demanded Sh1 million to release him alive.