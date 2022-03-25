Obado murder trial: Medic 'goes missing' after testifying in court

A Kisii-based clinical officer, who testified in the ongoing murder case against Migori Governor Okoth Obado at the Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday, has gone missing.

Mr Cliff Momanyi, who works at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, testified in the case in which Governor Obado and others are accused of murdering Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Mr Momanyi’s wife Mary Kimaiga, on Thursday told Nation.Africa that her husband, who left home on Tuesday for a work-related trip in Nairobi, was expected home on Wednesday night.

According to Ms Kimaiga, her husband did not tell her that he was going to testify in the murder case in which Mr Obado is accused of killing the Rongo University student.

"We are still looking for him. We do not know where he is. We were expecting him on Wednesday night but we are unable to reach him on phone," she said.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado (right) and his co-accused Michael Oyamo (Centre) and Casper Obiero at Milimani Court in Nairobi on July 12, 2021. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

She said that she was informed by a friend about her husband being a witness in the case after his photos were published in some local dailies on Thursday.

"I am calling for help in searching for my husband," said Ms Kimaiga.

The medic’s family has reported the matter to Kisii Central Police Station under OB number 54/23/3/2022. Sources indicate that the medic was last seen online around 7.29pm on Tuesday.

His phone signals were last traced to Mirigi in Bomet County before it went off.

While testifying, Mr Momanyi narrated how he faked medical records for Mr Obado's co-accused and personal assistant Michael Oyamo.