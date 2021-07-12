Obado trial: Pathologist explains how Sharon Otieno was murdered

The body of murdered university student Sharon Otieno had seven stab wounds, including two under the left ear, when it was presented to government pathologist Johansen Oduor for examination.

Dr Oduor said the wounds under the left ear were the result of slashing, and that together with multiple others, caused the deceased’s skin to slip at the back.

Testifying before Judge Cecilia Githua on Monday, on the first day of the murder trial against Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who was Ms Otieno’s lover, the pathologist said she died from excessive bleeding and strangulation.

Dr Odour, who conducted the post-mortem exam at Oyugis Level Four Hospital in Homa Bay County, appeared in court as the first prosecution witness. He was led in giving evidence by senior assistant director of public prosecutions Catherine Mwaniki.

Governor Obado, his personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo and Casper Obiero are fighting in relation to the murder of Ms Otieno and her 28-week old foetus.

The pathologist also produced more than 100 graphic pictures showing the injuries and stab wounds that Ms Otieno and her baby suffered.

He conducted the autopsy with Dr Titus Burungu and Dr Ayara Brian Ochieng, in the presence of homicide detectives from the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Migori Governor Okoth Obado at the Milimani High Court in Nairobi on July 12, 2021, when his murder trial over the murder of university student Sharon Otieno resumed. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The DPP has lined up 34 other witnesses besides Dr Oduor in the case against the second-term governor, who recently indicated he will vie for the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

Dr Oduor further told the court that Ms Otieno’s body was pale, a sign that she lost a lot of blood. He said the death of the foetus and the mother was also the result of the stab wounds.

Governor Obado admitted he was the father of the baby and DNA tests confirmed this.

But he denies murdering Sharon, a second-year medical records and information student at Rongo University, whose body was discovered at Kodero Forest in Homa Bay in September of 2018, a day after she was abducted.

After examining the body, Dr Oduor found that Ms Otieno died from excessive bleeding due to what is described in medical terms as penetrating force trauma and manual strangulation.

The hearing will continue on Tuesday.