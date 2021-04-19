After a year’s silence, Okoth Obado murder trial set to resume in July

Migori Governor Okoth Obado

Migori Governor Okoth Obado addresses journalists at his Rapogi home on September 9, 2020. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • The case had been scheduled for hearing from March 16 last year but was halted following the scaling down of court activities to curb the spread of the disease.

The murder trial of Migori Governor Okoth Obado resumes in July after more than a one-year hiatus occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

