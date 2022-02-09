Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth impeached

Embattled Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth was on Tuesday impeached. Members of the County Assembly accused Mr Okoth of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

In the afternoon sitting that lasted close to three hours, the MCAs listed accusations, ranging from alleged misappropriation of assembly funds, disrespect and the recent break-in at the finance office that saw Mr Okoth and seven others arrested.

During the session, 42 out of the 46 MCAs voted in support of the ouster motion, bringing Mr Okoth’s four- year stint at the helm of the assembly to an abrupt end.

The MCAs invoked Article 185 and 195 (2) of the County Assembly standing orders to effect the ouster amidst attempts by two MCAs to have the Speaker given a chance to defend himself.

The MCAs said reputation of the Assembly had been marred by poor leadership.

“What he did at the finance office amounted to gross misconduct and a shame to this House,” said West Kanyamkago MCA Peter Mijungu.

The ouster motion was moved by Muhuru Bay MCA Hevrone Maira.

“It is our responsibility to serve the public with due diligence. His [Mr Okoth’s] actions have left many members reeling in debts,” said Mr Mahira.

South Sakwa MCA Ken Ngoro said that earlier, efforts to remove the Speaker from office were thwarted by MCAs allied to him.

“As honourable members, we ought to operate in a dignified manner, we cannot have a Speaker who demeans us,” said Mr Ngoro.

Nominated MCA Grace Oyamo said the Speaker’s conduct had given the assembly a negative image.

On February 3, Mr Okoth and seven co-accused were released on a Sh200,000 bond after they denied charges of breaking into county assembly finance offices and stealing equipment and files.

The eight suspects, who appeared before Migori Chief Magistrate Dickson Onyango, were released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 with a surety of a similar amount.

Mr Okoth’s co accused are Philip Ochieng’, Bonface Otieno, Peter Okinyi, John Harun, Vincent Otieno, Jackline Odira and Clifford Ochieng.’

They were charged with breaking into the Migori County Assembly finance office. An alternative charge stated that the accused handled stolen property worth about Sh100,000 which included three computers, two CPUs, a monitor and several files.