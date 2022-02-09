Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth impeached

Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth during a past session. On May 5, 2021 he chaired a sitting which saw the removal of the majority leader and chief whip by MCAs allied to Governor Okoth Obado.

By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

 Embattled Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth was on Tuesday impeached. Members of the County Assembly accused Mr Okoth of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

