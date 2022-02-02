Migori Speaker Boaz Okoth arrested after office break-in

Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth is taken away by police following his arrest on February 2, 2022 after he allegedly broke into the Finance office and attempted to take away some files.

Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group
By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

Police have arrested Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth after he allegedly broke into the Finance office and attempted to take away some files.

