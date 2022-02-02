Migori Speaker Boaz Okoth arrested after office break-in

Police have arrested Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth after he allegedly broke into the Finance office and attempted to take away some files.

Confirming the arrest, county police commander Mark Wanjala said that the Speaker was arrested alongside seven youths following the Wednesday 3am break-in.

Mr Wanjala added that after they were alerted of the incident, detectives went to the scene with the aim of arresting the Speaker and his accomplices. But Mr Okoth locked himself in his office in an attempt to evade arrest.

But he was later arrested and taken to the DCI offices for interrogation.